12 to 18 inches of snow, negative overnight temperatures headed for the Steamboat Springs area

Steamboat is forecast to receive 12 to 18 inches of snow by Wednesday morning.

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Whether the thought of more snow fills you with fright or gets you stoked to shred the mountain, it’s coming this way.

Flakes are forecast to keep falling through Wednesday with very cold temperatures, with a particularly cold Wednesday evening. Forecasters expect a total of 8 to 12 inches of snow in West Routt and 12 to 18 inches of snow in other parts of the county to fall by Wednesday morning.

On Monday, the National Weather Service in Grand Junction called for a 20% chance of snow showers before noon with a high of 24 degrees. The chance of snow rises to 40% overnight with a low of 10 degrees. A winter weather advisory is in effect for Routt County until 6 p.m. Monday.

“Snow will continue on Monday across much of western Colorado. The snow will end from north to south through the day. Another round of wintery weather is expected on Tuesday into Wednesday when snow could reach the valley floors across lower western Colorado and eastern Utah,” the National Weather Service wrote in its hazardous weather outlook Sunday evening.

Sunday and Monday’s storm was forecast to bring 6 to 10 inches of snowfall to the Elkhead and Park mountains of Northwest Colorado with locally higher amounts.

Tuesday, there is an 80% chance of precipitation with a high of 28 degrees and patchy fog early in the morning. Snow will continue following into the evening with a low of 1 degree.

Wednesday will see a 50% chance of snow showers in the day, with a daytime high of 20 degrees. Temperatures are expected to fall into the negatives that evening with a chance of snow before midnight and a low of minus 10 degrees.

Weather Keep up with the conditions:

• Find the latest forecast and recent weather stories

• View Steamboat webcams

• Find information from the National Weather Service, including storm warnings and advisories at

• The Colorado Department of Transportation provides road conditions, closures and traffic cameras at

• For travel information by phone, call 511 (in Colorado) or dial 303-639-1111.

• Find information about avalanche danger and conditions from the

Thursday, the clouds are expected to roll out to reveal sunny skies with a high near 30 degrees, though temperatures will remain low, around 2 degrees, at night.

Steamboat Resort’s Champagne Powder Cam showed 12 inches of snow at the ski area Sunday afternoon.

The Natural Resources Conservation Service’s Tower snow telemetry site atop the Continental Divide on Buffalo Pass had 17 inches of snow on it as of 4:30 p.m. Sunday. Dry Lake had 12 inches, and Rabbit Ears Pass had 10 inches.

