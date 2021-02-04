12 students, 3 staff quarantined at Soda Creek Elementary School

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — A dozen students and three staff members at Soda Creek Elementary School in Steamboat Springs entered quarantine Thursday after being identified as “close contacts” to a student who tested positive for COVID-19 at the school, according to an email sent to staff.

There is currently a public health investigation at the school, but local public heath officials say it is safe for students and staff to be in the school.

This investigation is part of the process anytime there is two or more cases at the same facility, event or organization, Routt County Epidemiologist Nicole Harty said in an email.

“This means we are looking for any connection between the cases and attempt to identify if there is a common exposure or not,” Harty said.

This is the fourth group quarantined in the last three days in the Steamboat Springs School District. Twenty cases in the district have required about 500 students to quarantine since the schools returned from break.

