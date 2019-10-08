12 Steamboat mountain bikers bound for state

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — In the final mountain biking race ahead of the state championship, Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club mountain bikers had a solid showing at the Haymaker Classic in Eagle on Saturday, Oct. 5.

Twelve riders will compete at the state championships Saturday, Oct. 19, and Sunday, Oct. 20, in Durango.

Caleb Haack won the freshmen boys race with a time of 50 minutes, 45.52 seconds. Not far behind him was Thomas Cooper, who finished eighth in the race with a time of 55:48.12. Samuel Acosta-Pabley took 102nd, and Colten Casavecchia placed 151st.

In the junior varsity girls race, Ryley Seibel came away with a ninth-place finish with a time of 1:05.05.97, while Rose Epstein took 13th at 1:07.48. In the varsity girls race, Eliza Fox earned 22nd with a time of 1:40.26. Meanwhile, Elena Wittemyer finished 29th, completing the course in 1:12.39.50.

Jaxson Fryer led the Steamboat racers in the junior varsity boys race, crossing the line in 1:28.52, good for 47th place. Gunnar Gilbertson wasn’t far behind in 54th, clocking in at 1:30.18. In the same race, Derek Pettigrew placed 122nd.

In the sophomore boys race, Max Hamilton finished 25th with a time of 57:06.03, and Colvin Vickles took 33rd at 58:30.14. Keegan Millen and Damion Rhodes placed 77th and 129th, respectively.

The freshmen girls race featured two Steamboat racers. Aidan Kerrigan placed 34th overall with a time of 1:19.27, while Madeline Rochon earned 47th, crossing the line at 1:28.32..

Cooper, Epstein, Fox, Fryer, Gilbertson, Haack, Hamilton, Millen, Rochon, Seibel, Vickles and Wittemyer are all headed to state.

High school mountain biking

Haymaker Classic

Saturday, Oct. 5

Varsity girls

1. Madigan Munro, Boulder, 1:21.21.68. 22. Eliza Fox, Steamboat Springs, 1:40.26.93.

Varsity boys

1. Peyton Wilkerson, Estes Park, 1:34.19.53.

Junior varsity girls

1. Isabel Naschold, Laramie, 58:19.65. 9. Ryley Seibel, Steamboat Springs, 1:05.05.97. 13. Rose Epstein, Steamboat Springs, 1:07.48.59. 29, Elena Wittemyer, Steamboat Springs, 1:12.39.50.

Junior varsity boys

1. Vin Hludzinkski, Boulder, 1:18.37.32. 47. Jaxson Fryer, Steamboat Springs, 1:28.52.95. 54. Gunnar Gilbertson, Steamboat Springs, 1:30.18.64. 122. Derek Pettigrew, Steamboat Springs, 1:44.39.53.

Sophomore girls

1. Marin Ward, Summit, 1:03.23.59.

Sophomore boys

1. Johnny Stanzione, Boulder, 49:37.16. 25. Max Hamilton, Steamboat Springs, 57:06.03. 33. Colvin Vickles, Steamboat Springs, 58:30.14. 77. Keegan Millen, Steamboat Springs, 1:04.30.21. 129. Damion Rhodes, Steamboat Springs, 1:16.49.41.

Freshman girls

1. Avery Forstl, VSSA, 1:04.38.37. 34. Aidan Kerrigan, Steamboat Springs, 1:19.27.74. 47. Madeline Rochon, Steamboat Springs, 1:28.32.79.

Freshman boys

1. Caleb Haack, Steamboat Springs, 50:45.52. 2. Landen Stovall, Eagle Valley, 51:09.08. 8, Thomas Cooper, Steamboat Springs, 55:48.12. 102, Samuel Acosta-Pabley, Steamboat Springs, 1:10.07.34. 151. Colten Casavecchia, Steamboat Springs, 1:24.25.65.