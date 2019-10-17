12 Steamboat athletes named to USAA Rocky Mountain Division Colorado All-Stars team

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Thirty Alpine skiers and 20 freestyle skiers were named to the USAA Rocky Mountain Division Colorado All-Stars team. The athletes compete at the local, national and international levels with hopes to be on the U.S. Ski Team.

Colorado Ski Country USA awards each All-Star with a CSCUSA Colorado All-Star Pass, providing access to 22 ski resorts to train on during the 2019-20 season.

Twelve of the 50 athletes hail from the Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club.

Steamboat skiers Bode Flanigan, Cole Gedeon, James Lahrman, Cooper Puckett, Cole Puckett, Noah Riemenschneider, Colton Sankey, Trey Seymour, and Jordan Simon all compete in the Alpine discipline.

Riley Hodges, Maggie Ryan and Landon Wendleer are the Steamboat freestyle skiers named to the All-Star team.