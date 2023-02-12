11 Routt County wrestlers qualify for state tournament

Hayden sophomore J.D. Case reigns victorious over his opponent in an early round of the Hayden regional wrestling tournament on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023. Case, along with six other Tigers will travel to Denver for the state tournament starting Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023.

Tom Skulski/Steamboat Pilot & Today

Routt County high schools will be sending 11 athletes to Ball Arena in Denver for the state wrestling tournament from Thursday, Feb. 16, to Saturday, Feb. 18.

While Steamboat Springs traveled to Glenwood Springs for its regional tournament, Hayden played host for the 2A division on Saturday, Feb. 11.

Hayden head coach Matt Linsacum said being at home was nice for the little travel, but thinks it is normally easier to keep his athletes in check the night before a big match when they are all in a hotel together.

While the Tigers will be sending seven of their athletes to Denver, Linsacum said he saw nerves from his wrestlers in some of the earlier matches.

“I think the first day added a bit more pressure than we’re used to because it was at home and we had a big crowd and they’re in front of their friends and more family than they’re used to,” Linsacum said. “I think that added to it.”

Of those seven Tigers, senior Sabyn Hager was victorious in the 150-pound weight class and became a regional champion.

Hager has fallen short at regionals in the past with third and fourth place finishes, so it meant a lot to his confidence to earn the regional victory.

“It definitely opens up my eyes as a wrestler,” Hager said. “ I know I’m decent but my coaches see a lot more in me than I see in myself, so winning that definitely opens my eyes up a lot more and will push me to be better in the state tournament next week.”

Linsacum says he will likely go easy on the boys this week and give them some time to recover ahead of the state tournament.

Hayden senior Cody Hawn came up just short in the championship round at 190 pounds and says he will use the next few days to work on a few things.

“It makes me feel good that I’m still going to state,” Hawn said. “I could have done better today but I just need to work on some stuff and I’ll have a better shot at state. I have time to come back.”

Other Hayden wrestlers to advance to state include Chase Preston, Ethan Silva, Owen Miller, Triston Day and Aaron Fuentes. Joining them from Steamboat will be Finn Rodgers and Henry Dismuke while two Soroco girls Makala Lacovetto and Larhae Whaley advance as well.

Regional Results

Saturday, Feb. 11

Hayden

113: 3rd: Chase Preston, H, dec. Reed Goedert, 2-1.

120: 3rd: Ethan Silva, H, dec. Breaden Flores, NF, 8-5.

126: 5th: Colton Stevens, R, fall Joey Burgard, H, 2:13.

132: 4th: Owen Miller, H, NC, Zane Pontine, I.

138: 3rd: Triston Day, H, dec. Lincoln deKay, I, 8-2.

150: 1st: Sabyn Hager, H, fall Ace Connolly, NF, 4:14.

157: 5th: J.D. Case, H, fall Izaiah Moody, 1:54.

165: 7th: Conley Valora, H, bye.

175: 5th: Tommy Weber, H, dec. Joshua Ebbs, PC, 10-6.

190: 1st: Brendan Clatterbaugh, M, dec. Cody Hawn, H, 4-2.

285: 3rd: Elliot Sam, Ma, fall Aaron Fuentes, H, 4:47.



Soroco

138: 4th: Lincoln deKay, I, NC Aiden George, S.

165: 5th: Devin Yakubson, PC, fall Dash Duksa, S, 1:54.

Steamboat Springs

113: 5th: Kaleb Young, SS, maj. dec. Towler Scott, B, 12-1.

126: 5th: Cole Muhme, SS, dec. Jaysen Skeen, 6-0.

165: 4th: Finn Rodgers, SS, NC Harley Armijo, PS.

175: 3rd: Henry Dismuke, SS, for. Heath Fulbright, PS.

Soroco Girls

100: 4th: Makala Lacovetto, S, fall Taylor Minges, 2:58.

105: 1st: Alora Martinez, P, fall Larhae Whaley, S, 0:45.

