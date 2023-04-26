10th Street in downtown Steamboat closes Monday

10th Street between Oak Street and Lincoln Avenue will close on Monday, May 1, 2023, due to construction.

Suzie Romig/Steamboat Pilot & Today

As construction begins on the new city hall and fire station in downtown Steamboat Springs, 10th Street will closed between Oak Street and Lincoln Avenue on Monday, May 1.

The 10th Street parking lot will close at a later date.

“We’ve made every effort to remove as much of the facility as possible in a sustainable way,” commented Deputy City Manager Tom Leeson in a news release. “As asbestos abatement comes to an end, we’ll move to the next phase of the project — demolition of the old facility.”

The portion of 10th Street between Oak Street and the alley will remain closed, as it will become the new public civic plaza.

Demolition of the old city hall will begin the first week of May and is expected to last two to three weeks.