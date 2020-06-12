10th Mountain Division Huts open for summer
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The 10th Mountain Division Hut Association announced that some huts are currently open, with others to open starting July 1 with precautions and safety measures in place due to COVID-19.
Broome hut, Continental Divide and Point Breeze cabins; the Polar Star Inn and Seipel Hut; Shrine Mountain Inn, as well as Janet’s Cabin and Francie’s Cabin, are open. Margy’s, Harry Gates, Peter Estin, Folwer/Hilliard, Jackal, Sangree M. Froelicher, 10th Mountain, Uncle Bud’s, Skinner, Better Bear and Eiseman huts will open on July 1.
Reservations are only for one party, and the cost of larger-capacity huts has been reduced to encourage fewer people to stay. There are also new cleaning and disinfecting protocols. A full list of changes can be found under the 10th Mountain Division COVID-19 booking information page on the website at huts.org.
The huts are located in the central Colorado Rockies from Aspen, to Leadville to Vail. They sit at heights between 9,700 feet and 11,770 feet above sea level.
