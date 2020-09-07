10th annual STARS Farm to Barn fundraiser to be held virtually Thursday

The sign outside the new STARS Ranch welcomes visitors to the state-of-the-art facility.

John F. Russell

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The tenth annual Farm to Barn fundraising event for Steamboat Adaptive Recreational Sports will get the virtual treatment this year.

STARS has traditionally held the fundraiser as an in-person event, but that’s not possible this year due to the ongoing public health orders due to COVID-19. Instead, it will be streamed via Facebook Live at 7 p.m. Thursday.

The Steamboat Springs-based nonprofit makes it its mission to empower and enrich lives through adaptive recreational activities. Programming is available for youth, adults and veterans with cognitive and physical disabilities.

“Farm to Barn is our most important fundraiser of the year and is especially important this year,” STARS Executive Director Gardner Flanigan said. “While we wish we could all meet face to face, the current environment dictates our need to transition to this virtual format, but I promise you it will be a fun and informative evening that you can enjoy from the comfort of your own living room.”

The fundraiser historically accounts for 30% of operating revenue, according to STARS, making it especially important due to impacts from the pandemic such as the cancellation of programming, camps and lessons this year.

A guest speaker, new STARS videos, online auction and a critical paddle donation raise will be featured during the event. The online auction is open now and ends with the conclusion of the event Thursday. Visit the auction site at steamboatstars.com and click the Farm to Barn link.

For those who cannot attend the virtual livestream event but are interested in making a financial contribution to STARS, checks can be mailed to STARS, PO Box 770208, Steamboat Springs, CO 80477.