100 for Mader: Sailor hits milestone on senior night

Steamboat Springs senior Spencer Mader earned his 100th career victory during a home dual against Palisade on Thursday, Jan. 23.

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — One hundred. One. Zero. Zero.

Those three small numerals make up a special, sought-after three-digit number. In wrestling, 100 wins are earned by a select, talented few who are victorious in all four years of their varsity career.

On Thursday, Jan. 23, Steamboat Springs High School senior Spencer Mader joined their ranks.

“There were tournaments he was sick, fighting through injuries, fighting through illnesses,” said Steamboat head coach Jordan Bonifas. “It’s a credit to how tough he is and passionate about the sport.”

The milestone victory, earned by fall in three minutes and 46 seconds, came on the night the Sailors honored their four seniors. Steamboat fell to Palisade 39-30 and Rifle 43-24, but the night was still filled with excellent wrestling, especially by the Sailors seniors.

“All the hard work I’ve put in is paying off right now. I’ve been wrestling since I was little, and I’ve seen everyone else get these achievements, too. It feels like a big accomplishment,” Mader said.

Mader said his second match was much more difficult. He battled with Talon Cordova out of Rifle. The pair were evenly matched through the first three minutes, but Mader brought down Cordova and worked for the pin. The Bear twisted and fought, trying to keep his shoulder blades moving, but the referee smacked the mat, granting Mader his 101st win.

“The last time we met, it was a 1-point difference, and I wasn’t happy with that,” said Mader. “I know I put my work in the room, two-a-days. Practice in the morning. Practice at night. The work paid off today.”

Steamboat Springs senior John Slowey pinned his opponent in 20 seconds during a home dual against Palisade on Thursday, Jan. 23.

Maybe Mader’s milestone victory was the sweetest of the night, but it was by no means the most spectacular. The top two wins of the evening go to senior John Slowey at 195 pounds. His first match against Palisade’s Usiel Romero, lasted 20 seconds. Slowey’s first and only takedown put Romero on his back and Slowey put the weight of his body down to earn the pin.

His second match went the whole six minutes and was decided in overtime. Down 6-5 to Rifle’s Alex Guardado, Slowey realized he couldn’t turn his opponent to earn crucial near fall points. With 15 seconds left, he elected to let him go. With every Sailors fan screaming, Slowey earned the tying takedown with two seconds on the clock.

Overtime nearly saw Guardado strike first, but Slowey got his body around and on top of the Bear, winning by sudden victory.

Steamboat Springs senior Tucker Havel pinned his opponent during a home dual against Palisade on Thursday, Jan. 23.

“That Rifle kid, we’ve seen him like three times this year, so it gets tougher to wrestle him each time,” said Bonifas. “He fought through it. We’ll clean up some things. He’s had a great season, he just needs to keep improving.”

Havel also went 2-0, winning his first match via fall and his second with a 4-2 decision over Bryce Rowley.

Anderson suffered a loss in his meeting against Zach Barnett of Palisade, but kicked off the dual against Rifle with a first-round fall over Justin Henderson.

“(I saw) a little more intensity and more confidence and just wrestling more free, a little looser, having fun,” Bonifas said.

Steamboat Springs senior Caleb Anderson gains control of Zach Barnett during a home dual against Palisade on Thursday, Jan. 23.

Palisade 39, Steamboat Springs 30

106: Tyrus Despain, P, fall Cole Muhme, SS, 5:44

113: Mikey Salazar, P, fall Kaleb Young, 1:14

120: Jacob Lee, P, fall Archer Bosick, SS, 5:35

126: Judah Guajaro, P, over open.

132: Spencer Mader, SS, fall Nathan Bollinger, P, 3:46

138: Tucker Havel, SS, fall Phallen Salvati, P,

145: Kirby Reeves, SS, fall Palisad, 2:54

152: Zach Barnett, P, dec. Caleb Anderson, SS, 9-2.

160: Ivan Reynolds, SS, def. Logan Head, P

170: Dawson David, P, over open.

182: Sasha Guerra, P, over open.

195: John Slowey, SS, fall Usiel Romero, P, 0:20.

220: Open

HWT: Open

Rifle 43, Steamboat Springs 24

106: Hunter Bercher, R, maj. dec. Cole Muhme, SS, 9-0

113: Matthew Justice, R, dec. Kaleb Young, SS, 6-1

120: Caleb Gieselman, R, fall Archer Bosick, SS, 0:27

126: Cauy Smith, R, over open

132: Spencer Mader, SS, fall Talon Cordova, R, 3:39

138: Tucker Havel, SS, dec. Bryce Rowley, R, 4-2

145: Kirby Reeves, SS, fall Uriel Gonzalez, R, 2:56

152: Caleb Anderson, SS, fall, Justin Henderson, R, 1:27

160: Dillon Tiffany, R, over open

170: Levi Miller, R, over open

182: Grant Houser, R, over open

195: John Slowey, SS, SV Alex Guardado, R, 9-7

220: Open

HWT: Alejandro Robles, R, over open

