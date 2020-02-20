10 Routt County wrestlers ready for state

Hayden freshman Sabyn Hager wrestles with Meeker sophomore Ty Goedert during a home dual against Meeker on Wednesday, Jan. 15.

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Ten of Routt County’s best wrestlers are in Denver for the state tournament.

At the 2A level, Hayden is bringing seven athletes, including four who attended the state tournament last year. Soroco is represented by junior Kody Logan, who attended state in 2019, but didn’t place. A pair of Steamboat Springs seniors will wrestle at the 3A level, one of which is competing at state for the first time in his career.

Soroco

Soroco junior Kody Logan pinned Hayden freshman Jake Lindley during a dual at Steamboat Springs High School on Tuesday, Jan. 28.

Kody Logan, 152, junior, 37-5

In 2019, Logan wrestled at 145 pounds, going 2-2 at the state tournament. He went undefeated until Jan. 25 at the Screaming Eagle Tournament. With such a strong season behind him, Logan isn’t settling for a podium finish. A championship is not out of reach for the Ram.

“Placing very high is definitely a possibility,” Logan said. “I seeded pretty good to make it all the way to the championships, so I’m gonna really try to win.”

The biggest obstacle will be Anthony Aldretti, who won at 132 pounds last year. The junior out of John Mall is 27-9, with one of those losses coming at the hands of Logan. The pair are 1-1 in meetings this year, and if both Aldretti and Logan wrestle strong, they will meet in the quarterfinals.

Steamboat Springs senior Spencer Mader earned his 100th career victory during a home dual against Palisade on Thursday, Jan. 23.

Steamboat Springs

Spencer Mader, 132, senior, 31-8

Mader has dedicated his high school career to wrestling, yet he’s never made state — until this year.

Winning his weight class at regionals, Mader is taking confidence and a 31-8 record to Denver. If Mader makes it to the semifinals, he will more than likely meet Zan Rankin, the defending champion out of Lamar.

Steamboat Springs senior John Slowey pins his opponent in a home dual against Coal Ridge on Tuesday, Dec. 10.

John Slowey, 195, senior, 37-9

Slowey qualified for state last year but couldn’t attend for medical reasons. His sophomore year wasn’t a great showing, as he lost both matches.

This year, with a 37-9 record to his name, Slowey wants a medal. The Sailor has been busy this year, accumulating the second-most wins out of all state contenders in his weight class. The only better record is held by Nick Wellen of Brush High School, at 35-1.

Hayden

Kodi Ingols, 106, freshman, 34-12

Sabyn Hager, 113, freshman, 22-16

Hager and Ingols are newbies to the state championships, but both have been wrestling for years.

Hayden freshman Kodi Ingols pins his opponent in a season-opening dual against Rangely from Hayden High School, Friday, Dec. 6.

“Little fish in a big sea. They just got to wrestle like they believe in themselves, and they’ll be fine,” said Hayden head coach Nick Planansky. “They both have the skill and the talent to be here.”

Dylan Zimmerman, 132, sophomore, 31-7

In 2019, Zimmerman lost in the 113-pound semifinal to eventual state champion Michael Atencio. He went on to win his next two matches to finish third. This year, he won’t have Atencio in his weight class, but he will have Sean Dale out of Cedaredge, who was the victor at 126 pounds last winter.

Hayden junior Wyatt Murphy attempts to pry himself from the grip of Meeker freshman Connor Blunt during a home dual against Meeker on Wednesday, Jan. 15.

The only other thing that might get in the way is a nagging shoulder injury that Zimmerman suffered earlier in the season.

Kyler Campbell, 120, junior, 25-9

Wyatt Murphy, 138, junior, 27-14

Campbell and Murphy got their first taste of the state stage in 2019, but neither earned a win. While a single victory would be an improvement, both competitors want more.

“I think they both have the capability to place down here,” said Planansky. “We’ve got some tough first-round matches. A lot of our kids have tough, first-round matches. We just got to get through those and see where we go after that.”

Garrett Salazar, a Hayden senior, gains control of his opponent, Kellen Reeder from Saratoga, during a tournament at Soroco High School on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019.

Garrett Salazar, 170, senior, 19-10

Salazar wrestled when he was younger, but once he got to high school, he opted for basketball.

For his senior season, he decided to wrestle. At 170 pounds, Salazar hasn’t had the most action-packed weight class at tournaments or duals, but has managed to earn a 19-10 record.

Hunter Planansky, 182, senior, 40-6

In 2019, Planansky came as close to a championship as one can get without actually winning it. As a junior, he lost in double-overtime to finish second at 182 pounds. This weekend will be Planansky’s last chance to earn a state title and he comes in with the best record in the state at 40-6.

