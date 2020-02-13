Sarah Coleman: 10 helpful travel hacks

Sarah Coleman

Joel Reichenberger

Going away for Blues Break or planning a fun getaway soon? Here are your travel hacks to help make things smooth and easy and, well, healthy and helpful too.

Pack snacks. Bring things that are easy and healthy so that you don’t fill up on crap. Bars, trail mix, jerky and fruit will do the trick.

Bring things that are easy and healthy so that you don’t fill up on crap. Bars, trail mix, jerky and fruit will do the trick. Drink a lot of water. Fill up every chance you get to stay hydrated while traveling. However, make sure you drink it before you go through security.

Fill up every chance you get to stay hydrated while traveling. However, make sure you drink it before you go through security. Move. Get up on the plane or out of the car, bus or train every hour to keep the blood flowing. Even better, get a mini workout in at a rest stop or layover. Burpees, anyone? A short workout at your final destination can help shake the cobwebs and help keep you acclimated as well.

Get up on the plane or out of the car, bus or train every hour to keep the blood flowing. Even better, get a mini workout in at a rest stop or layover. Burpees, anyone? A short workout at your final destination can help shake the cobwebs and help keep you acclimated as well. Bring extras. Pack a few extra small foldable bags in your suitcase. These come in handy for dirty or wet clothes and can turn into a beach bag or extra bag in no time.

Pack a few extra small foldable bags in your suitcase. These come in handy for dirty or wet clothes and can turn into a beach bag or extra bag in no time. Pack less. No really, pack less. You never wear everything you bring. Keep it simple and light. Even better, buy a new shirt on vacation to add to your wardrobe.

No really, pack less. You never wear everything you bring. Keep it simple and light. Even better, buy a new shirt on vacation to add to your wardrobe. Be prepared. Have all your snacks and liquids in little baggies ready to go so that security is a breeze. Plus wear slip on shoes if flying.

Have all your snacks and liquids in little baggies ready to go so that security is a breeze. Plus wear slip on shoes if flying. Smell good. Throw a few dryer sheets in your bag to eliminate odors or place them in your shoes.

Throw a few dryer sheets in your bag to eliminate odors or place them in your shoes. Drape it. Bring a sarong or scarf in your carry on. Use for many things from blanket to towel to cape.

Bring a sarong or scarf in your carry on. Use for many things from blanket to towel to cape. Clip a carabiner to your bag. Once again, find many uses for this helpful device from hanging your hats, water bottles or wet swimsuits.

Once again, find many uses for this helpful device from hanging your hats, water bottles or wet swimsuits. Take it all in. Remember to take pictures, live in the moment, unwind, explore and have fun. Plus, my mother always said to buy a new lotion or fragrance on your trip to remind you of all the wonderful things you did while you were away. There is nothing better than something to jog your memory once you return home.

Safe travels, friends.

Sarah Coleman is a wellness coach at The Foundry, a personal trainer, CrossFitter and coach at Steamboat CrossFit, food connoisseur at Bitchin Kitchin and outdoor enthusiast everywhere.

