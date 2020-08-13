10 books for Bookstore Romance Day

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Jane Austin’s Mr. Darcy perhaps summed up love best: “I cannot fix on the hour, or the spot, or the look, or the words, which laid the foundation. It is too long ago. I was in the middle before I knew that I had begun.”

This idea of falling in love without planning, without any idea that it’s happening, is at the heart of the best romance novels — and brings readers back for more after each “Happily Ever After.”

In 2019, to strengthen relationships between bookstores and the romance community, Bookstore Romance Day, which invites everyone to go to an independent bookstore to purchase a novel fully about love, was founded. This year’s day, set for Saturday, comes with a slew of online events with multiple romance authors.

To help get Routt County involved, Explore Steamboat reached out to Off the Beaten Path and Bud Werner Memorial Library for recommendations on some of their favorite romance novels sure to give everyone a romantic getaway.

“Get a Life, Chloe Brown”

Author: Talia Hibbert

Recommended by: Chris Painter, Bud Werner Memorial Library director

A chronically-ill computer geek sets herself a goal of getting a life with the help of her hunky, handyman neighbor. With a leading man full of sex appeal and a heroine with an uplifting tale, this novel brings fun and romance together.

“Beach Read”

Author: Emily Henry

Recommended by: Chris Erickson, Off the Beaten Path manager

Escape to a beach from your home by following two authors as they meet-cute, again. In different places in their lives than when they first met, they decide to spice things up by writing each other’s genres. Literary fiction won’t be hard for her, but he’ll need help with romance.

Bookstore Romance Day virtual event schedule Saturday 7 a.m. Official opening/welcome with ambassador Meg Cabot

Official opening/welcome with ambassador Meg Cabot 8 a.m . Coffee break with Mona Shroff, Delores Fossen and one more author to be announced

. Coffee break with Mona Shroff, Delores Fossen and one more author to be announced 10 a.m. An exclusive video from author JR Ward

An exclusive video from author JR Ward 11 a.m. Lunch date with authors Synthia Williams, Reese Ryan and Roan Parrish

Lunch date with authors Synthia Williams, Reese Ryan and Roan Parrish Noon Avon spotlight panel with ambassador Meg Cabot and authors Taila Hibbert and Alexis Daria and moderated by Maureen Lee Lenker of Entertainment Weekly

Avon spotlight panel with ambassador Meg Cabot and authors Taila Hibbert and Alexis Daria and moderated by Maureen Lee Lenker of Entertainment Weekly 1 p.m. Rom Coms for All with authors Sarah Morgenthaler, Annabeth Albert, Suzanne Park, Miranda Kenneally, K.L. Walther and Ann Marie Walker

Rom Coms for All with authors Sarah Morgenthaler, Annabeth Albert, Suzanne Park, Miranda Kenneally, K.L. Walther and Ann Marie Walker 2 p.m. Tea time with authors RaeAnne Thayne, Maisey Yates and Melissa Senate

Tea time with authors RaeAnne Thayne, Maisey Yates and Melissa Senate 4 p.m. YA HEAs with authors Mason Deaver, Debbie Rigaud, Lucas Rocha and Leah Johnson

YA HEAs with authors Mason Deaver, Debbie Rigaud, Lucas Rocha and Leah Johnson 5 p.m. Cocktail hour with Audrey Carlin, Jayci Lee and Elia Winters Sunday 5 p.m. Watch party for “The Princess Diaries” with guest appearance by Meg Cabot Visit bookstoreromanceday.org for more information.

“Take a Hint, Dani Brown”

Author: Talia Hibbert

Recommended by: Chris Painter

A graduate student and a retired pro rugby player find themselves pretending to date after a video of him saving her from an elevator. Hilarity and love connections ensue in Talia Hibbert’s second novel on this list.

“The Bromance Book Club”

Author: Lyssa Kay Adams

Recommended by: Chris Erickson

Don’t let the sport theme fool you, this romance story about communication in marriage will make you say, “Awww.” A baseball players finds himself on the edge of divorce and turns to the most unlikely coaches for help: a group of alpha men who secretly read romance books together.

“Party of Two”

Author: Jasmine Guillory

Recommended by: Chris Painter

Olivia Monroe is starting her own company, and like so many romantic leading ladies, dating is the furthest thing from her mind — until she meets a young senator. Though dating a politician isn’t on her wish list, a sweet treat makes her change her mind and kicks off a romantic story full of fun.

“Red, White & Royal Blue”

Author: Casey McQuiston

Recommended by: Chris Erickson

Alex, the first son of the U.S., and Henry, the second prince of England, find themselves thrown together after a $75,000 cake incident. As they navigate a presidential reelection campaign and life at Buckingham Palace, with the help of their friend Nora, the pair proves love really does conquer all.

“The Two Lives of Lydia Bird”

Author: Josie Silver

Recommended by: Chris Painter

Some of the best romances are born out of tragedy, and Lydia Bird must learn that lesson after the loss of her fiancé. Days filled with overwhelming grief are interrupted by nights Lydia spends in dreams with her lost love. But then, her fiancé’s best friend comes into her life brining insight into the accident that took away Lydia’s future and new love.

“Bringing Down the Duke”

Author: Evie Dunmore

Recommended by: Chris Erickson

Mix Jane Austen’s “Pride & Prejudice” with some steamier romance scenes, and you’ve created this story following a suffragette and a duke she’s working to win to her cause. Annabelle Archer, like Elizabeth Bennet, manages to somehow break the cold heart of an influential man — without either being prepared for it.

“The Bride Test”

Author: Helen Huong

Recommended by: Chris Painter

In a beautiful story about a single mother and an autistic man, Helen Huong touches on the universal question, “Will someone ever love me?” Through a journey to America and tiresome matchmaking, the characters attempt to discover ways to connect with tender, sweet emotions guaranteed to bring tears and joy.

“Secrets of a Summer Night”

Author: Lisa Kleypas

Recommended by: Chris Erickson

If you’re looking for a more traditional, steamy romance full of lust and seduction, this is the one you’ve been waiting for. Annabell Peyton and her three friends, known as The Wallflowers, find their marriage prospects dwindling rapidly in the year 1870. However, Annabell’s top suitor is titleless Simon Hunt, who lets her know while he’s willing to give her plenty of pleasure, marriage is not in his plans. This is the first in a series of four, so if you find yourself in entranced, be sure to look for the next three, which follow the other members of The Wallflowers.

