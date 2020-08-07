1 more staff member at The Haven tests positive for COVID-19
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Another staff member at The Haven assisted living facility in Hayden has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Routt County Public Health Department. The person is in her 20s and a resident of Routt County.
The Haven has had seven COVID-19 resident cases and now five staff cases and two deaths. The two deaths at The Haven are not yet listed on the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment website. They will be added once the state receives the death certificates.
Since March, Routt County has reported 111 positive COVID-19 cases.
An update on all positive COVID-19 cases in the county will be released on Wednesday. That information will include a list of the 111 cases with age, gender, date collected and date reported, according to Robin Schepper, the county’s acting public information officer.
