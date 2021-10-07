1 killed, another seriously injured in I-70 crash Tuesday night

The driver of a semitractor-trailer lost control of the vehicle and collided with four other vehicles in a construction zone on the Interstate 70 late Tuesday night, Oct. 5.

Summit Fire & EMS/Courtesy photo

Editor’s note: This story has been updated with the most recent information on the crash.

SILVERTHORNE — The driver of a semitractor-trailer was killed in a crash on Interstate 70 near Silverthorne Tuesday night, Oct. 5, and at least one other person was seriously injured.

At about 10:45 p.m., Colorado State Patrol received the report of a crash on westbound I-70 east of Silverthorne, according to Trooper Josh Lewis. The driver of a semitractor-trailer, a 43-year-old man from California, was driving in the far left lane, and the two lanes to his right were closed for construction.

The driver lost control of the vehicle and collided with four other vehicles in the construction zone, Lewis said. The semitrailer caught fire as a result of the crash. The driver was declared deceased on scene.

The cause of the crash is currently unknown, but Lewis said alcohol or drug impairment is not suspected at this time.

Summit Fire & EMS posted a photo on social media explaining that a construction worker was injured in the crash, as well.

“A … construction worker also was injured when the truck slammed into his vehicle before overturning and bursting into flames,” the post said, adding a link to a GoFundMe account that has been set up to help offset the worker’s medical bills.

Colorado Department of Transportation spokesperson Elise Thatcher said the man was not a CDOT employee.

GoFundMe spokesperson Jeff Platt said in an email that the construction worker, Timofey Malyshkin, was operating on his work truck when the collision occurred.

“The impact threw him from the vehicle and into a ditch resulting in a concussion, broken ribs, and a broken spine,” Platt said in an email. “His long and expensive recovery will impact (his) entire family since he is the sole provider for the household.”

Saint Anthony Summit Hospital spokesperson Brent Boyer said Malyshkin is in critical but stable condition at the hospital.

Malyshkin’s niece, Tatyana Krivtsova organized the fundraiser after extended family learned of the accident Wednesday morning, Oct. 6. She said the family has been told Malyshkin may need to undergo back surgery.

“He has always been the sole provider for his family, so it’s just any funds to help with any excess medical bills above and beyond his insurance, if there needs to be anything else like legal fees and then, of course, to support his wife with family household bills,” Krivtsova said. “Obviously, if he has back surgery it’s going to be months before he can get back to work — if he can get back to work.”

Krivtsova said on Wednesday that Malyshkin would be transferred to a hospital in Denver to be closer to his home in Thornton.

“He’s just the kindest person ever,” Krivtsova said of her uncle. “He always hosts get-togethers and birthdays and Christmases at his house and invites the full house of family. Just a very social, family-oriented, loving person.”

As of 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, the fundraiser had received more than $7,300 in contributions.

Summit Fire & EMS spokesperson Steve Lipsher said a couple other contractors may have been impacted in the crash, but Malyshkin was the only individual transported to the hospital via ambulance.

Interstate 70 closed down in both directions between Silverthorne Exit 205 and Loveland Pass due to the crash. Eastbound lanes on I-70 reopened to traffic at 10:40 a.m. Wednesday after being closed for safety reasons during crash cleanup. Westbound lanes remained closed during most of the day on Wednesday as CDOT crews were on scene clearing debris and assessing the damage for repairs. Westbound lanes eventually reopened at about 3:30 p.m.