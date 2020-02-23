1 in 8 people struggle with infertility. Colorado lawmakers want insurance to cover treatment

The Colorado Building Family Act would require insurance to cover IVF and services to preserve eggs and sperm for patients undergoing lifesaving medical treatment like chemo.

DENVER — When Tyler Wilson came home after his deployment in Afghanistan in 2005, he was paralyzed from the waist down. He had been shot four times and still had a bullet lodged in his spinal cord.

Ten years later, when he and his wife, Crystal, decided to start a family, they needed medical assistance. But insurance didn’t cover their surgical or hormone treatments. Neither did the Veterans Administration.

“They basically said, thank you for your service,” Tyler said, “but you’re on your own for this one.”

When they got the bill for the first round of treatment, it was $40,000. Four rounds of treatment, and thousands of dollars later, they have two boys — Matthew, 3, and 6-month-old Michael.

The Wilsons now are trying to make sure other people don’t have to struggle so hard financially to start a family, working with lawmakers and other individuals to get The Colorado Building Family Act passed at the state Capitol.

