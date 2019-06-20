Obituary: William Phillip “Bill” Pero

William Phillip "Bill" Pero November 28, 1933- May 25, 2019

William “Bill” Pero, 85 of Jerome, ID, passed away on May 25, 2019 at St. Luke’s Medical Center in Twin Falls, ID. He was born November 28, 1933 in Castle Gate, UT to Philip and Catherine Pero. He grew up in Price, UT and attended schools there.

Following his Army service in Germany, he graduated from Western State in Gunnison, CO with a BA in Business Administration. He worked for Hercules in Salt Lake City, UT. Bill accepted a transfer with Hercules and moved the family to VA. He returned to Utah in 1982 and worked for Deseret G & T.

On September 2, 1983 Bill married Roberta Johnson in Vernal, UT. He retired from Deseret in 1995 and they moved to Hayden, CO. In August 2014, Bill and Roberta moved to Jerome, ID.

Bill was a Master Woodworker and enjoyed time in his shop crafting beautiful pieces for his family, friends, and many others. He was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Twin Falls, ID. Bill was a 20-year member of The American Legion, past Commander of Post 89 in Hayden, CO and a member of Post 46 in Jerome. He was also a member of VFW Post 3001 in Jerome. Bill was very honored to serve on the Honor Guard for Veteran funerals.

Survivors include wife, Roberta of Jerome; son, Stephen (Robin), Brooksville, FL; David (Donna), Dunedin, FL; Andrea Cress (Doug), Wesley Chapel, FL; step-children: Peggy Bourne (Dave), Jerome, ID; Beverly Reynolds (Bill), Vernal, UT; Jeanne May (Shaun), Mineola, TX; and Kirby Johnson (Stacey), Tucson, AZ; aunt, Ruby Tunno of Salt Lake City, UT; nephew, James Kaye (Karen), Salt Lake City, UT; 16 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. All of Papa’s family will miss him very much.

A Celebration of Life will be held for Bill on June 29, 2019 with Military Honors at Jerome Cemetery at 10:00 am, with a memorial service to follow at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Twin Falls at 11:30 am and a luncheon following the service.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Bill’s memorial webpage at http://www.farnsworthmortuary.com.