Obituary: Theodore Phillip “Ted” Copeland

May 22, 1930- June 21, 2019

Theodore Phillip “Ted” Copeland, Jr. age 89, passed away peacefully in his home in Hayden, CO surrounded by his family on Friday, June 21, 2019. He was born on May 22, 1930 in Roswell, NM to his parents Nora (Thornton) Copeland and Theodore Copeland, Sr. He was a 1949 graduate of Roswell High School and after graduation, was employed by Mountain Bell Telephone Company. His employment was briefly interrupted when he was inducted into the US Army in 1953 where he became a Communications Signal Operator while serving as a paratrooper in the 82nd Airborne. With over 500 hundred jumps under his belt, he was honorably discharged and returned to “Ma Bell”. In 1954, he met and fell in love with Judith Simkins of Boulder, CO. They married in 1956 and were blessed with seven children. As their family grew, Ted’s job took them from Boulder, CO, to Rangely, CO, and finally to Hayden/Steamboat, CO where he retired from “Ma Bell” after 38 years. After retiring, he continued to enjoy the Colorado NW hunting with his sons, driving the back roads with his dogs, and traveling the U.S. with Judy. He was present at nearly all of his 18 grandchildren’s births and tried to attend every celebration that comes from having such a large family. He was the epitome of a family man. Stern but loving. Stoic and wise. Devoted and faithful. He is very much loved and will be terribly missed.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Judy, his son, Teddy III., sister, Josephine, and great grandson, Chance. He is survived by children Kevin (Erika) Copeland, Kraig (Suzie) Copeland, Karen Hughes, Kelly (Jeff) Potter, Katy (Jim) Bonds, Kristin (Doug) Prewitt, and Kent (Shari) Copeland; 18 grandchildren and their spouses; 39 great grandchildren; brother Hallie (Nancy) Copeland, sisters; Mac (Bill) Stockton, Alice (Jerry) Harris, and Kathy (Ron) Clark; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Graveside service will be held Saturday, June 29th at 1:30 pm. at the Hayden Cemetery, Hayden, Colorado. Ted’s family thank you for your continued prayers and condolences. Memorial donations may be made to Northwest Colorado Health in care of Grant Mortuary.