Obituary: Steven Ernest Weinland

Courtesy photo

September 4, 1952- June 30, 2019

Mr. Steve Weinland, age 66 of Bolivar, MO, formerly of Steamboat Springs, CO, and Russell Springs, KS, passed away Sunday, June 30, 2019, at his home. He was born September 4, 1952, in Loveland, CO, to David Eugene and Ramona Nan (Selley) Weinland. He is preceded in death by his father. He is survived by his mother Ramona Weinland; three children: David McCune and wife Karen, Sean McCune and wife Marbury, and Erica Yantzer and husband James; nine grandchildren and two great grandchildren; two brothers: Ronald Weinland and wife Laura, and Brent Weinland and wife Shelly; two sisters: Jacque Bedore and husband Rock, and Kris Greeno and husband Cory; as well as many other relatives and friends.

According to Steve’s wishes his body will be cremated. There will be a celebration of life service in Western Kansas at a later date. Online condolences may be made at: http://www.greenlawnfuneralhome.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Pitts Chapel Bolivar, MO.