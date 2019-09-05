Obituary: Ross Gene Warbington

January 6, 1951 August 17, 2019

Ross Warbington, 68, of Steamboat Springs, Colorado passed away on August 17,2019 in his home, after battling cancer. He was born to Carl and Gladys Warbington on January 6, 1951 in Pueblo, Colorado. Ross graduated from Pueblo County High School in 1969. He married his sweetheart, Andrea, on January 20, 1973. He is survived by his wife, Andrea, and daughters Shawna Warbington and Jessica Warbington, his brothers Roy and Ricky, his sister Connie, as well as numerous in-laws, nieces and nephews.

Ross was the most loving, kind, and dedicated husband and father that you can imagine. He was a successful businessman, and his sense of humor was known far and wide. He teased everyone without regard for whether he knew them or not. His jokes were often terrible, sometimes off color, but always funny. Ross was well loved by many and will be sorely missed by all who knew him. His passing was quick, as he would have wanted, but we are sure he was a little disappointed that no bear was involved in his final moments. We are equally sure Andrea is relieved that he wasn’t outside in his underwear with a gun chasing the aforementioned bear, again…

Services will be held at Holy Name Catholic Church 524 Oak Street Steamboat, Colorado 84087 at 11am on Saturday September 7, 2019. There will be a reception following the service. In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to the Routt County Humane Society.