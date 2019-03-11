Obituary: Richard Burch Davis

November 8, 1938 — March 6, 2019

“Rich” 80, died peacefully on March 6, 2019. He was a resident of Steamboat Springs from 1979 to 1994. He was born November 8, 1938 in Sterling, Colorado to Burch and Estella Davis. Rich attended high school in Colby, Kansas. Shortly after high school Rich joined the U.S. Navy where he served honorably for 3 years. While in the Navy he had the name of his lifelong sweetheart, “Marla Jo” tattooed on his shoulder. Marla Jo would become his wife of 59 years. Rich worked at Safeway as a meat cutter for 34 years before retiring at the age of 55 to travel. After retiring, Rich and Marla Jo traveled extensively before embracing the RV lifestyle working as campground hosts. Rich loved being outdoors camping, fly fishing and river rafting. Rich also was known for knitting over 30 beautiful Afghans for family and friends. Rich is survived by his wife of 59 years, Marla Jo Davis, brother Dennis Davis, several cousins, two sons Dr. Gary Burch Davis and Jim Richard Davis, daughter Denice Deann Gray, and seven grandchildren Sabrina, Katie, Adam, Alison, James, Abby, and Drew. Services will be held March 14, 2019 10:30am in CastleRock, Colorado. To send your condolences, please visit https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/castle-rock-co/richard-davis-8197019