Obituary: Paul Lloyd Kuntz

December 13, 1932 — July 28, 2019

Lloyd Kuntz life time resident of Steamboat Springs passed away on July 28, 2019. There will be a memorial service held at the Steamboat Christian Center on Monday August 5, 2019 at 12:30 PM. There will be a reception following the service at the church. In Lieu of flowers Memorial Donation can be made to the Northwest Colorado Health and Hospice 940 Central Park Dr. Ste. 101 Steamboat Springs CO. 80487 or Routt County 4-H PO Box 772830 Steamboat Springs, CO. 80477. Arrangements are being handled by the Yampa Valley Funeral Home.