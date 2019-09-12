Obituary: Patricia “Patti” Lynn Muhme

Patricia "Patti" Lynn Muhme January 2, 1960- September 5, 2019

On Thursday, September 5, 2019 we unexpectedly lost our beloved wife and mother Patricia “Patti” Lynn Muhme of Hayden, CO. Patti was born in Steamboat Springs on January 2, 1960 to Bob and Pat Mack. She grew up with her brother, Roy Mack, and sister, Glenda (Jim) Ayres, between Wheatland, WY and Steamboat Springs, CO. They spent many long hours frolicking in the fields of the 7N Ranch in Twenty Mile Park, owned by their grandparents Alfred and Edith Mack.

On the last day of 1976, Patti married Robert “Bob” Muhme at the Methodist Church in Steamboat. On January 27, 1977 they welcomed their oldest daughter, Crystal Muhme Fitch (Michael), into the world and our family was started. Patti and Bob spent their remaining 42 years together, welcoming son Leo Muhme (Shawnna) in 1982 and daughter Ashleigh Muhme in 1991.

While Patti left high school as a young mother, she later earned her GED with her mother Pat Mack and her dear friend Diane Stone. Patti had a lifelong love of learning, was an avid reader, and took many art courses at CNCC. Over the years, Patti played many roles and held various occupations. She was dedicated to community service, serving as a board member for the Hayden Heritage Museum for many years. You could find her with her daughters at the Mother Daughter Tea every spring. She also volunteered her time to Routt County 4-H, as both a leader and the Small Animal Superintendent for over 20 years. Patti and Bob encouraged their children’s love of animals, raising rabbits, chickens, and turkeys at their home in Hayden.

She loved art, travel, and had a passion for gardening even if she didn’t always have a green thumb. Spring was her favorite time of year when she would welcome back the hummingbirds and Sand Hill Cranes with open arms. She was adamant about keeping the squirrels and birds fed and would watch them out her kitchen window.

Patti loved her family and was an outstanding grandmother to her three granddaughters: Ila, Eleanor, and Amara. She loved watching their dance recitals and passing on family recipes. Patti instilled a strength of character in her children and grandchildren alike.

She had a way of making everyone feel special and forged bonds with many people over the years. She inherited her sharp wit and wicked sense of humor from her father and the two shared many laughs over a cup of coffee. Patti found joy in the quiet moments of life, surrounded by family and friends. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her. Now, she flies with hummingbirds.

A Celebration of Life will be held on September 29 at 12:00 p.m. at the Steamboat Springs Community Center. Please bring your best stories. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Routt County 4-H Scholarship Foundation.