Obituary: Patricia Holderness

May 1, 1929 – June 4, 2019

Courtesy photo

Pat Holderness was born Patricia May to Jack Holderness of Hayden and Thelma (Toland) Holderness of Rifle on May 1, 1929, in Hayden, Colorado. After attending CU while majoring in chemistry, she and Wesley E. Signs also of Hayden were married in 1948. They were the parents of five children. Pat was instrumental in the 4-H Community Club, Hayden and Steamboat historical societies, the Hayden Museum, the bridge club including instructing, the swimming bus to Steamboat Springs so that youngsters could learn, and teaching women to swim. During her training as a swimming instructor, her teacher told her the reason she had such an effective flutter kick was because her feet were so big. This “compliment” always tickled her. And no one enjoyed a Grand Slam more than she. During her career, she farmed & ranched, sold World Book encyclopedias, managed the Hayden Health Center, operated the Hayden Valley Press office, edited two history books, and built & managed townhomes. She extensively researched her family’s genealogy including visiting their graves in Rifle, Idaho Springs, Morrison, and England. She was a Routt County Commissioner from 1981-1984, the first woman in that position. Pat left us on June 4, 2019. She is survived by her children: Cheryl Signs of Denver, Chuck Signs of Bieber, CA, Susan Signs of Estes Park and Mark Signs of Boalsburg, PA; her sister, Jackie Worthington of Carr CO, seven grandchildren, and seven great grandchildren. Pat was preceded in death by her parents, her sister Janice Faught of Oregon, and her daughter Ann Copeland in 2009.