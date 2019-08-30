Obituary: Myrle Ann Yates
May 21, 1938 — August 28, 2019
Myrle Ann Yates, 81, passed away at the Doak Walker House at Casey’s Pond August 28, 2019. A celebration of life will be held 3:00 p.m., Saturday, August 31, 2019 at the Yampa Valley Funeral Home with a reception immediately following at the Steamboat Bible Church at Mountain Village Montessori Charter School 27285 Brandon Circle Steamboat Springs, CO 80487.
