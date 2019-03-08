 Obituary: Mildred L. Erwin | SteamboatToday.com

Obituary: Mildred L. Erwin

April 27, 1926- February 28, 2019

Mildred “Toni” Erwin, 92, formerly of Grand Junction, died Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, after a brief illness, at the Doak Walker House, in Steamboat Springs. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Yampa Valley Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

