Obituary: Mary May Deatherage

August 22, 1935 — September 20, 2019

Mother to Many, Community Leader, Loving Wife and Grandmother, Mary Deatherage passed away September 20, 2019 at the Doak Walker House-Casey’s Pond located in Steamboat Springs, Colorado.

Born in Ouray, Colorado and raised in Yuma, Arizona, Mary was very proud to be a Yuma Criminal! She grew up with her younger brother (Taylor) and sister (JoAnne). As the eldest, Mary’s siblings looked up to her as if she was their second mother.

Just out of high school, Mary met George Deatherage and so, their love story began. They traveled all over the west (California, New Mexico, Wyoming) and ended up settling in Hayden, Colorado with their two children Kevin and Connie.

Mary was devoted to her family and her community. Whatever she tackled, she jumped in with both feet! Mary was a member of the school accountability board and band boosters. She served as the 4-H sheep and veterinary science leader for many years.

Mary ran the local hardware store (Boggs Hardware) for 20 years, again serving her community. She was always willing to open-up the store 24/7, if someone needed help with a frozen water line or had hardware emergency.

Mary loved fishing and camping, spending time in California Park, Williams Fork and Browns Park with George. They knew no strangers and would often times invite new acquaintances “over for supper”. They would enjoy a nice meal together, sharing their beer and good conversation.

Mary leaves behind her son Kevin (Donna), daughter Connie Deatherage (Andy) Hight, two grandchildren Krista (Jeremy) Boatman and Kalli (Eric) Bell and four great grandchildren. She also leaves behind her loving brother Taylor (Patsy) McBride and sister JoAnne (John) Luker and their families.

A private get together celebrating Mary’s life will be held at a later date.