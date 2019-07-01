Obituary: Mary Kathleen Funkhouser

October 25, 1942 — June 22, 2019

Mary Kathleen Funkhouser

Mary Funkhouser passed in peace at her home in Douglas, WY on June 22, 2019. Her Celebration of Life will be planned on a later date.

Mary was born on October 25, 1942 in West Terre Haute, IN to Kelsey and Muriel Webster. She was an avid entrepreneur, author, and holistic healer.

Mary is survived by her two brothers Bill and Mack Webster, daughter Robin White, five grandchildren, Lacy Thurston, Kelly Weber, Becky Lauridsen, Krista Cordova, Clayton Funkhouser, and eight great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents Kelsey and Muriel Webster, brother and sisters, her husband, Larry Funkhouser, son, Stanley Joe Funkhouser, and one great grandchild.

One of the most important things she taught her family and friends is to treat others the way you want to be treated.

Family and Friends may contact Kelly Weber at 970-629-5145 for the celebration details.