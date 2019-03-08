 Obituary: Mary Ann Shanklin | SteamboatToday.com

Obituary: Mary Ann Shanklin

August 27, 1950- March 4, 2019

Mary Ann Shanklin, 68, of Yampa passed away March 4, 2019 at home surrounded by her family. A Celebration of her life will be held 11:00 a.m., Saturday, April 6, 2109 at Yampa Bible Church. Yampa Valley Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

