Obituary: Marguerite Gwillim Lile

September 23, 1919 — July 27, 2019

Marguerite Gwillim Lile

Our beautiful mother, Marguerite Lile, 99, passed into the loving arms of our Lord Jesus Christ on July 27, 2019, after complications from an illness. She was surrounded by her children during the last several weeks of her life.

She was born in Rochester, NY on September 23, 1919 and grew up in Oak Creek, CO with her parents Richard and Mary Gwillim. After completing high school, she received scholarships to Denver University in Journalism and wrote for 2 newspapers. She married Jack Lile and then later moved to Oregon where she cared for all 7 of her children. Over the years, she worked in sales and later as a realtor. She enjoyed her writing classes and story writing of her childhood. She enjoyed church and her Christian friends and always displayed her love of Christ in action and spirit. Her greatest love was her husband, children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. Our mother will always be remembered for her loving arms and open heart to her family and friends and her strong faith in God and her following Jesus Christ and the teachings of the Bible.

Special thanks to Vic and Annie and to the Providence Hospice team for all their love and care for our very special mother.

Marguerite is survived by her sons, Richard and Van; daughters, Phyllis, Deanna, and Janice; as well as many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, Jack; daughters, Elva Jean, Marjorie (Susie), and Janet; and son, Dean.

A funeral will be held at the Apostolic Faith Church in Portland, Oregon on Monday, August 5th, 2019, at 11:00 A.M., with a reception to follow. A private family graveside service will be held.