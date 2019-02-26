Obituary: Lois Ann Ward McKown

January 21, 1934 — February 19, 2019

Lois Ann McKown, 85, passed away on 19 February 2019 from complications of breast cancer in Ft. Worth, Tx.

Her husband Ray McKown, 86, had recently died on 7 January 2019. The couple, who married in Ft. Worth in 1954 had last celebrated 64 years together.

Lois Ann was born in Ft. Worth on 21 January 1934 In Ft. Worth, Tx. The McKowns had lived in many states before they made their home in Dallas and later in Steamboat Springs, Co. They both graduated from TCU in 1954 where they were Senior Class Favorites.

Lois Ann was a 1952 debutant in the Steeplechase Men’s Club in Ft. Worth. She was a past member of the Dallas Jr. League, the Chi Omega Alumni Club, and in Colorado the Strings Music Festival where she was an active volunteer. Early in her marriage she was a teacher, and later a concierge in a Steamboat hotel. The couple were avid skiers and golfers throughout their lives.

She is survived by son Mark McKown (wife Tammy) of Farmerville, LA, daughter Emily McKown of Bedford,TX, and sister Kay Davis (husband Richard) of Willow Park, TX. She is also survived by grandchildren Michael McKown (wife Maile) of Charleston, SC and Kallie Reece (husband Chris) of Spring, Tx.

She is survived by great grandchildren Mallory, Mason, Madeline Reece and Ann and Scott Schingle. She is survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Services for Lois Ann will be Thursday, Feb. 28 at 3:30, at Greenwood Chapel in Ft. Worth. Donations in lieu of flowers to the Methodist Children’s Home in Waco would be welcome.