Obituary: Juan Lopez

September 3, 1953 – May 5, 2019

Juan Lopez; born September 03, 1953. Passed away May 05, 2019 at The Memorial Hospital in Craig Colorado. Juan was born in Nueva Italia Michoacán Mexico. He lived in Campton California for most part of his life. then, moved to Craig where he lived for the past 20 years until the time of his death. His rests were transported to California to be deposited next to his mother’s.