Obituary: Joseph Enger
December 14, 2018
June 8, 1972- December 10, 2018
Joseph Martin “Joe” Enger, 46 of Grand Junction, CO, passed away December 10, 2018. He was born June 8, 1972 to Charles “John” Enger and Nancy McCusker at Miami, FL. Memorial services will be 2:00 p.m. MT Friday, December 21, 2018 at South Routt Bible Church with Pastor Phil Coleman with a Celebration of Life to follow at The Colorado Bar in Oak Creek, CO. Cremation was chose. Online condolences may be shared at http://www.carpentermemorial.com.
