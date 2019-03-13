 Obituary: Jeremiah Reed | SteamboatToday.com

Obituary: Jeremiah Reed

April 16, 1955 — March 5, 2019

Jeremiah Reed, 63, of Steamboat Springs passed away in Maybell, CO on March 5, 2019. A Celebration of his life will be held from 3:00 p.m.- 6:00 p.m., Saturday, March 16, 2019 in the Champagne Room at Rex’s Bar located at 3190 S. Lincoln Ave. Steamboat Springs, CO 80487. Yampa Valley Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.