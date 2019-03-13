Obituary: Jeremiah Reed

April 16, 1955 — March 5, 2019

Jeremiah Reed, 63, of Steamboat Springs passed away in Maybell, CO on March 5, 2019. A Celebration of his life will be held from 3:00 p.m.- 6:00 p.m., Saturday, March 16, 2019 in the Champagne Room at Rex’s Bar located at 3190 S. Lincoln Ave. Steamboat Springs, CO 80487. Yampa Valley Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.