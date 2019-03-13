Obituary: Jeremiah Reed
March 13, 2019
April 16, 1955 — March 5, 2019
Jeremiah Reed, 63, of Steamboat Springs passed away in Maybell, CO on March 5, 2019. A Celebration of his life will be held from 3:00 p.m.- 6:00 p.m., Saturday, March 16, 2019 in the Champagne Room at Rex’s Bar located at 3190 S. Lincoln Ave. Steamboat Springs, CO 80487. Yampa Valley Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Trending In: Obituaries
Trending Sitewide
- Steamboat man arrested on suspicion of killing his dog, throwing it off a bridge
- Storms expected to pummel Colorado on Wednesday making travel ‘impossible,’ powder day imminent
- Steamboat DACA recipients travel to DC to advocate for permanent protections
- Yampa Valley sees deepest snowpack in 5 years
- UPDATED: Rabbit Ears Pass reopens after more than 5-hour closure during March blizzard
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.