Obituary: James Robert Walsh

James Robert Walsh

Courtesy photo

James Robert Walsh

Courtesy photo

Former Steamboat resident and 1962 graduate of Steamboat Springs High School passed away August 1, 2019 at his Spring Creek apart­ ment in Ft. Collins, CO where he had resided for the past 5 years.

Bob was the only son of M. Aron and Florence E. (Wood) Walsh who had a 680 acre Hilton Gulch ranch and he had 3 older sisters & is survived by the youngest, Jan E. (Walsh-Pudge) Bedell of Arizona. He spent all of his life in Colorado and was preceded in death by his grandparents, parents, older sisters Marian I. Kagie(Hayden) and DorisE. (Gifford-Moore)Cornell (Wyoming-Washington)together with 5 nephews.Cremation was followed by a small church service in Windsor and a fall burial service is planned for interment in the Steamboat Cemetery Walsh plot. FU.rther information can be-obtained from Jan (sister) at 520 253-0363.