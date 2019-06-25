Obituary: James Darcy

Courtesy photo

March 28, 1958 – June 22, 2019

James “Jim” Darcy, 61, of Steamboat Springs died suddenly on June 22 at his home. Jim was born to Joseph and Ruby (Blackstock) Darcy in Gunnison, Colorado, where he went to Gunnison High School and Western State College. He worked for Mobil Oil and as a Professional Landman, and returned to Western to obtain his Master’s degree in Finance. In Steamboat Springs Jim was a talented and creative builder and real estate developer.

Jim loved the Rocky Mountains and spent as much time as he could hiking, camping, hunting, climbing, dirt biking, and skiing in the mountains, while fishing, boating, and rafting in the waters. In 1994 he married Mary Cecil Brewer of Louisville, KY, and they made their home in Steamboat Springs, Colorado. They were blessed with three wonderful sons, and Jim loved nothing more than taking them out to explore and camp in the mountains of Colorado and Canada. Much fun was had loading up the truck with boys and shovels and heading out to find a giant dirt pile or piling the fishing poles on and heading to the river. Jim loved the challenge of a complicated problem that he could solve. He was an ultimate handyman, there never seemed to be a problem too big or small for him to fix. He always had the best advice or solution for a situation that needed it.

Jim is survived by his wife Mary, his sons Bruce, Raleigh and Fred, sister Jo Darcy, sister Kathie (Bruce) Lucas, brother Steve (Anne) Darcy and sister Karen (Paul) Alymer, as well as many nephews and nieces.

Service and Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, June 29 at 3:00 at the Catamount Golf House.