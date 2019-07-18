Obituary: Harold Brenner

Courtesy photo

January 14, 1928 – June 26, 2019

Steamboat has lost one of the valley’s historic ranchers. Harold Brenner was born on January 14, 1928 to Paul and Opal Brenner in McCracken Kansas, the second of four children. He grew up during the Great Depression, going through the dust bowl days of the 30’s and learning what hardship was. He attended country school and small town schools in Kansas, until he moved with his family to Steamboat Springs, Colorado. His parents bought their ranch in 1944 where his family has resided and still live south of Steamboat. Harold finished high school in Steamboat in 1945. After spending 3 years in the Army Air Force, he came back to Routt County to take over the family ranch in 1949. Harold was a very hard working, successful rancher, farmer, sheepman, and also civic minded. He served on many agricultural boards, 15 years on Yampa Valley Electric Board, 20 year 4-H leader and was involved in church.

Harold and Shirley semi-retired in 1984. After selling livestock and converting to a hay and grain operation, it freed them up to go to Arizona for 6 months of winter, where they had a home built on the golf course, so as to pursue their new found interest in golfing.

They continued this lifestyle of half play and half work. Eventually they turned over the operation of the ranch to son, Gerald, still spending summers in Steamboat. Harold and Shirley enjoyed their retirement in Phoenix staying involved in activities, committees, golfing, dancing, traveling the world, and spending time with friends and visiting family.

Harold was happily married to Shirley for 66 years. Together they had 6 children; Ken, Barbara, Patty, Glenn, Gerald, and Marybeth. Also 8 grandsons and 4 great-grandsons. Patty preceded Harold in death. Harold Brenner, an amazing man, will be greatly missed!