Obituary: Glenn E. Keelin

April 11, 1930 – January 15, 2019

Glenn E. Keelin 88 of Steamboat Springs, Colorado born April 11, 1930 in Aurora, South Dakota and passed away surrounded by family on Tuesday, January 15, 2019 in Longview, TX. Funeral services for Glenn were held on January 20, 2019 at the Little Chapel by the Lake, he was laid to rest in Colonial Gardens Cemetery in Marshall, Texas

Mr. Keelin left home as a young man and worked various jobs until joining the U.S. Army at the age of 16 and served approximately 18 months until the end of WWII. In his early years Glenn owned and operated a donut shop, a painting business and owned a 64 unit apartment complex in Irving, Texas. November 19, 1971 Glenn married Patti and they moved to Steamboat Springs in February of 1972. The couple owned and operated the Nordic Lodge and Ptarmigan Inn in Steamboat Springs. After selling the hotels, Glenn went on to become a successful builder/developer developing and managing the Pines Condominiums and many custom homes until his retirement in 1997. They moved to Naples, Florida for eight years until moving back to Steamboat Springs full time in 1996. Glenn loved to travel and live life, he and Patti traveled to Europe, Mexico and many places in the U.S. for sixteen years in their motorhome wintering in such places as Casa Grande, AZ and other parts of the US returning to Steamboat Springs for summers. Glenn loved Steamboat and enjoyed spending time with family and friends, playing golf, skiing and spent many weekends camping at Steamboat Lake.

Mr. Keelin was preceded in death by his daughter, Vickie Cherry; parents; and brother, Kenny Keelin. He is survived by his loving wife Patti of 47 years; sons, Billy Keelin, Jerry Keelin, step sons, Kirk Williams and wife Paige, Kent Williams and wife Terri; daughter, Glenda Canada; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. Glenn was loved and he will be missed by all those whose lives he touched. The family wishes to express their deepest appreciation for the kindness, thoughtfulness, and comfort offered by friends and well-wishers.