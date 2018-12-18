Obituary: Fred V. Rogers, Jr.

April 2nd, 1938 — December 15th, 2018

Former Steamboat Springs resident Fred Rogers passed away December 15, 2018 at Cedars Healthcare Center in Lakewood Colorado with his family by his bedside. He was 80.

Fred was born April 2, 1938 in Minneapolis, MN to Fred Sr. and Marlys (Hanson) Rogers. He grew up in Edina, MN and graduated from Gustavus Adolphus College in St Peter, MN in 1960. That is where he met the love of his life Andrea Noren and married her December 28th, 1960.

For many years he worked as a stock broker in Minneapolis until he took his family on a ski vacation to Steamboat Springs in 1974. He instantly fell in love with the mountains and decided this was where he wanted to settle and raise his family. He worked various jobs in the ski and dental industry while volunteering with the Winter Sports Club. He was also a member of the United Methodist Church. Eventually, after his children grew up, he relocated to Denver and started his own finance business. He was described as being very generous and always willing to help others, especially his own employees. He always made sure that they were taken care of first before he ever took care of himself. Because of that, he had many loyal workers that have stayed with him since he opened his company and are still working there today.

Fred was an avid outdoors man and enjoyed skiing, river rafting, hunting, and hiking. His biggest passion was his family and all the wonderful friends he made. He rarely missed his children’s or grandchildren’s sports, play recitals, or cheer-leading events. He’ll always be remembered for his unique sense of humor and how he could liven up any situation whether it was good or bad. In his life, the glass was never half empty or half full, it was always full and everyday was another opportunity.

He is survived by his wife; two daughters, Leslie (Robert) Reichenbach of Denver and Katie (John) Reuder of Minneapolis; a son Fritz (Patty) of Denver; six grandchildren, Samuel, Heather, Rosey, Leo, Molly, and Laura; four great grandchildren, Vivi, Lucie, Ricky, and Emma; and two brothers, Ted and Robert of Minnesota. He will be forever be missed by his family and all who ever knew him.

A memorial service will be held 2pm December 27th at Bethany Lutheran Church in Englewood Colorado. There will be a cremation.