May 30, 1922 — September 12, 2019

Felipa G. Lira, 97, of Steamboat Springs passed away peacefully at her home September 12, 2019. A Funeral Mass will be held at Holy Name Catholic Church 4:00 p.m., Wednesday, September 18, 2019. Interment will held at Resurrection Cemetery in Los Angeles, CA at a later date. Yampa Valley Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.