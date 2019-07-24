Obituary: Ernest L. Allen

Ernest L. Allen January 12, 1942 – July 17, 2019

Ernest L. Allen was born January 12, 1942 in Denver, CO to Clarence & Donnelia Allen. He passed away at his home in Craig, CO on July 17, 2019.

He attended grade school in Denver, and then his family moved to McCoy, CO where he attended high school and graduated in 1960.

He was joined in marriage to Carol Johnson of Kremmling, CO on May 8, 1960 and to this union two children were born- Leni Lorraine & Daniel Earnest.

During his lifetime, he worked at many different occupations, including the Tandy Leather Corp, Denver Rio Grande Railroad, Weston Oil, RAC, P&M Edna Mine, Peabody Seneca Mine, several shoe repair shops as a cobbler, Whelan Security, and approximately 10 years as a licensed realtor.

He was joined in marriage to Joyce Miller of Craig on June 2, 2012. Ernie’s life was immersed in team roping, ranching and raising exotic cattle. His hobbies were leatherwork and fishing. He was a friend to many, and didn’t know a stranger. He spent hours sitting around a table drinking coffee and telling stories. He was preceded in death by his parents, his first wife Carol, sister Judy Fleming, and sister Barb Totten. He is survived by his wife Joyce, daughter Leni Allen, son Dan (Susanne) Allen, sister Hazel (Clovis) Slape, granddaughter Tara (Machia) Cox, grandson Brandon Allen, grandson Austin (Janay) Eaby, granddaughter Autumn (Logan) Andrews, great-granddaughter Alyvia Cox, great-grandson Traven Cox, great-grandson Rylen Eaby, and great-granddaughter Sybella Eaby.

There will be a Celebration of Life on Saturday, August 3rd, 2019 from noon-2 p.m. at the home of Dan & Susanne Allen, 25915 Pine Street, Phippsburg, CO.

In lieu of flowers/plants, the family ask that donations be made to the Moffat County High School Rodeo Club in Ernie’s name.