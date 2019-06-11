Obituary: Erika Jayne Carson

Courtesy photo

November 20, 1997 – January 24, 2019

Erika Jayne Carson, 21, an adventurous, caring and kind young woman passed away on January 24, 2019. She is survived by her parents, Cinthy and Jay Carson of Laramie, WY., older brother Jake Carson of Fort Collins, CO, her grandparents, Raymond and Joanne Carson of Langford SD, Judi Wood of Wessington SD and her extended family. She was born in Galveston, TX and raised in Laramie, WY. Summer vacations filled with multiple generations of family and laughter at her grandparent’s lake cabin were some of her most cherished memories. While growing up Erika and her family enjoyed many fun-filled weekends in Steamboat Springs where she became an avid skier. After high school graduation she returned to Steamboat to enjoy the mountains before attending college. She had been proudly accepted by the University of Texas, Austin, where she had hoped to pursue a career in Social Work.

Riding horses, a passion of hers, instilled hard work and perseverance into Erika, which led her to compete in the National Young Rider Competition for two years as well as being a barn manager, horse trainer and riding instructor. Her unrelenting optimism and adventurous spirit also led her to complete a National Outdoor Leadership Course (NOLS), becoming an EMT and wilderness first responder. Elevating above the preconceived norm, Erika conquered endless mountains in Colorado, however, most notably was a nine-day trek in Peru where she summited the 3rd highest peak, Nevada Coropuna. Extremely artistic, Erika brought her thoughts, memories and experiences to life through an empty canvas, wood carvings and unique creations.

She was an enthusiastic STARS (Steamboat Adaptive Recreational Sports) volunteer the winter of 2017/2018. Her dedication and natural talent helping clients earned her the STARS Rookie of the year award. Due to her lasting impact on all that interacted with her during her time with STARS, the Rookie of the year award has honorably been renamed the “Erika Carson” award.

Erika spoke more in words in her 21 years than most speak in 80. Knowing her, there was never a silent moment. Her ability to fill a space with her light was a defining gift, and one that will never be forgotten. “Large and in Charge” was her middle name. She was full of life and never shied away from a challenge. Erika’s memory must and will live on through her everlasting impact on every single person she touched.

Erika cared about her family, friends and her animals with ferocious passion. Her caring nature made those around her feel safe and heard. An incredible number of people have come forward to share stories about how Erika positively impacted and even saved their lives during her short time with us. Helping people was second nature for this beautiful young woman, and to carry on her memory, we ask any donations be made in her honor to STARS by going online to steamboatstars.com/donate or at her memorial service.

All friends and loved ones please join us for a celebration of her life service which will be held on Saturday, July 20, 4:00 – 6:00 pm, at 40115 Bumpy trail, Steamboat Springs, CO.