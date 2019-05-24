Obituary: Edwina Mae Bruder

Courtesy photo

March 26, 1932-November 28, 2018

Edwina Mae Bruder, born in Oak Creek, passed away on November 28, 2018, at the age of 86. She will be missed dearly by her sons, Darrell and Brian Bruder; also by her grandson Robert Winkler.

Edwina Williamson, at the age of 18 ran off and eloped with Louis

Bruder. They were married for 68 years. Who says a quick marriage can’t last?

My mother was involved in many activities. She was a Christian and a Methodist. Edwina was part of the Oak Creek Labor Day celebration, selling many of her delicious pies for the benefit of the Tracks and Trails Museum. She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary. Both parents attended the annual Oak Creek Reunion Picnic taking place in Denver every summer. Edwina enjoyed skiing, volleyball, and softball.

Her many jobs included being a “Ma Bell” telephone operator, in the days when a person called the operator first, to make a connection. Edwina had a rural mail route, and delivered mail for the Oak Creek post office. Her last job was head housekeeper for a large hotel in Steamboat Springs, where she made many lifelong friends.

Cooking and friendship were the two most important aspects of her life. Many will attest to her cooking skills. Christmas was a time of letter correspondence and each friend would receive a jar of raspberry jelly and pastries. It took a month of hard work to prepare the culinary delights. Both my parents kept in touch with their friends dispersed after World War II when the coal industry went into decline.

My mother will be missed by many. Services will be held at 11:00 at the St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church in Oak Creek. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Historical Society of Oak Creek and Phippsburg, P. O. Box 1, Oak Creek, CO 80467.