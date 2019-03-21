Obituary: Dr. David E. Street, MD

November 20, 1935- March 18, 2019

Dr. David E. Street, MD, 83, passed away March 18, 2019 at the Yampa Valley Medical Center surrounded by his family. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations maybe made to St. Paul’s Episcopal Church PO Box 770722, Steamboat Springs, CO 80477 or the Diabetes Association 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900 Arlington, VA 22202 Yampa Valley Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.