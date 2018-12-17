Obituary: Douglas Dean Dickey

Jan. 22, 1964 — November 12, 2018

Doug passed after a brief illness. He is survived by his mother Betty Dickey of Steamboat Springs; his father Robert & stepmother Shelia of Wellington, CO; his brother Dwain and sister-in-law Lee from FL, his daughter Thersa of Ft. Collins, CO and ex-wife Pam of Steamboat Springs; his Aunt Joyce and her family of IL, and his Uncle Tom of Steamboat Springs, CO. He was preceded in death by his brother Darin of Steamboat Springs, CO. Doug will be missed by his family and his many friends in Steamboat Springs. He loved the Yampa Valley and all the activities. He enjoyed: Skiing, camping, fishing, etc. There will be a memorial for Doug and and Darin this Spring. More information will be available this Spring.