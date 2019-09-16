Obituary: Dorla Dean Rhodes

November 24, 1937 — September 12, 2019

Craig resident, Dorla Dean Rhodes, died on Thurs., Sept. 12, 2019, at Sandrock Ridge Care Center. Upon Dorla’s request, a private family service will be held. She is survived by two sons, Mike (Teresa) Rhodes and Mark Rhodes both of Craig; one sister, Phyllis Garren of Riddle, OR; four grandchildren & four great-grandchildren. Contributions can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or to the Sandrock Activities Fund both in care of Grant Mortuary.