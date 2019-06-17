Obituary: Donald Eugene Kinney

November 10, 1929 — May 13, 2019

Donald Eugene Kinney

Courtesy photo

Donald Eugene Kinney passed away on May 13, 2019, at the age of 89.

Don will be forever remembered by his wife and best friend June, and their children and wives: Doug (Kathy) and Mark (Kristi) and grandchildren: Cammey (Travis), Cody (Hilarie), Elise and Jace. Don was born in Helena, Montana on November 10th, 1929. Don graduated from the University of Colorado with a degree in pharmacy and upon graduation immediately enlisted in the Army 82nd Airborne Division serving as a medical technician and obtained the rank of 2nd Lieutenant.

In 1958, Don opened his first pharmacy in Steamboat Springs, CO. He was active in the community serving on the Board of Directors for the Colorado Mountain College, a member of Toastmasters International and was appointed by Governor John Vanderhoof to serve on the Colorado State Board of Pharmacy.

Don had a passion for the outdoors and was an accomplished sportsman. In addition, he spent more than a decade working with the Steamboat Winter Sports Club and achieved national recognition as a ski jumping judge.

A graveside memorial services was held June 16th at the Steamboat Springs Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club. Please visit http://www.sswsc.org/support/donate.now. Checks are appreciated and payable to SSWSC Foundation, P.O. Box 774487, Steamboat Springs, CO 80477.