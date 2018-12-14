Obituary: Dennise Neville
December 14, 2018
October 11, 1958- November 27, 2018
On November 27th, 2018, Dennise Neville passed away into the “vapors of time and space” after a long battle from complications from a stroke. She will be lovingly remembered by her three children, Jessica, Nik and Jackie, and her grandchildren, Maddie, Josie, Tirran and Terran. Dennise will also be fondly remembered by her siblings, Matt, Michell, Mike and Tiffany. Dennise’s passing will leave a void in the heart of her husband, Toby, who describes Dennise as his “country farm girl to his city boy, the attraction between the North and South poles.”
During her lifetime, Dennise worked at the El Rancho, the Ptarmigan, the Paradise, Cuginos, Black Mountain Tavern and Chelsey’s. She loved gardening in her green house, crafting, canning preserves and selling root beer floats at Decker Park. She always had a smile on her face and loved to laugh. A service for Dennise will be held sometime in the spring in Oak Creek. Please contact Toby for additional details.
