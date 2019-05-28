Obituary: David Berolzheimer

Courtesy photo

January 9, 1935- May 17, 2019

David Berolzheimer, a part time resident of Steamboat Springs, passed away peacefully at his home in Largo, Florida on May 17.

David purchased a second home on the ski mountain, 20 years ago and spent two months each summer and winter enjoying the two seasons of Steamboat outdoor life. When he was not using it he generously donated his condo to the Strings Music Festival and the Steamboat Springs Symphony as a residence for guest artists and musicians.

David loved skiing, hiking, biking and camping with Bonnie, in the ”boat” and he was a volunteer and generous donor for several local causes. He will be greatly missed by the many local friends he made over the years and particularly by Win and Elaine Dermody, his close friends for 61 years.

He is survived by his companion and sweetheart of 45 years, Bonnie Starr. Services will be held in Largo, Florida on Saturday, June 1.