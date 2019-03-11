Obituary: David A. Dworakowski

December 12, 1949 — March 9, 2019

David A. Dworakowski, 69, of Steamboat Springs passed away March 9, 2019 at home. A Visitation will be held 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., Monday, March 18, 2019 at Holy Name Catholic Church followed by a Funeral Mass at 12:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the American Heart Association in care of Yampa Valley Funeral Home PO Box 776090 Steamboat Springs, CO 80477.