Obituary: Daniel Schuyler Baum

September 17, 1947- November 30, 2018

With loved ones by his side, Daniel Schuyler Baum, age 71, transitioned to his heavenly home on November 30, 2018, after a nearly year-long courageous battle with cancer. “Danny” was a native of Syracuse, NY and graduated from Syracuse University with a degree in Finance and Accounting. He was a Chartered Life Underwriter and broke every sales record as an agent for Mass Mutual from 1972 to 1986. From 1986 to 2001, he led the Syracuse agency as General Agent. Following this, he was co-owner and general manager of Eastside Racquet Club in Manlius, NY. In 2008 he moved to Colorado, where he developed close friendships, and fell in love with the beauty and culture of Colorado. An expert skier, he served as a Mountain Ambassador at Steamboat Ski Mountain, and volunteered for Steamboat Adaptive Recreational Sports as a guide for blind skiers. In 2016, he resettled in Callawassie Island near Beaufort, SC, where he quickly made a new batch of good friends.

Danny lived life to the fullest and was known for bringing the fun to any gathering. His preference was for action, and he brought everyone along with him. He had a great laugh, which persisted even in his struggle with health at the end. He demonstrated remarkable resiliency, adaptability, courage, and motivation his entire life — always surging ahead, in spite of difficulties and obstacles. He was a true master of organization, speed, and efficiency, no matter what the task — from changing a diaper to completing his taxes. In this regard, he was a marvel to observe! There was no pretense with Danny; he was authentic in every situation. With an eye for design, he lived in beautiful homes that were always welcoming. Danny was a great host with a gregarious nature, inviting everyone, and making everyone feel at home.

Survivors include his wife Maggie of Callawassie; two daughters, Katie Hueth (Kevin) of Basalt, CO and Susie Maxwell (Marvin) of Winston-Salem, NC; a son, Peter (Andrea) of San Diego and new granddaughter, Olivia Simone Baum Mendoza; his children’s mother, Lynne Murray Baum of Winston-Salem; his former wife, Mary Lou Corcoran of Cazenovia, NY; a sister, Laurie Blefeld (Michael) of Mystic, CT, and a brother, Paul (Liz) of Atlanta. He was beloved, and will be deeply missed by his family and many friends in Syracuse, Steamboat Springs, and Callawassie.